KMC Election Results 2021: Ward Wise Winners List, Party Wise Vote Share and Percentage

    Kolkata,, Dec 21: The ruling Trinamool Congress looks set to retain power in KMC for the third consecutive term, with its candidates leading in 112 wards and winning 13 seats that went to polls, while BJP nominees were ahead in five wards, SEC officials said on Tuesday. Counting of votes for 144 wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) began this morning at 8 am.

    Kolkata Municipal Election Results 2021: Ward-wise winners list

    Ward number 117: Amit Singh, TMC

    Ward number 119: Kakoli Bag, TMC

    Ward number 88: Mala Roy

    Ward number 85: Debashis Kumar

    Ward number 11: Atin Ghosh, TMC

    Ward number 13: Anindya Routh, TMC

    Ward Number 22: BJP candidate leading

    Ward number 23: BJP candidate leading

    Ward number 41: BJP candidate leading

    Ward number 42: BJP candidate ahead of others

    Ward number 50: BJP candidate leading

    Ward number 45: Congress candidate leading

    Ward number 103: CPI (M) leader leading

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 13:21 [IST]
