KMC Election Results 2021: Ward Wise Winners List, Party Wise Vote Share and Percentage
Kolkata,, Dec 21: The ruling Trinamool Congress looks set to retain power in KMC for the third consecutive term, with its candidates leading in 112 wards and winning 13 seats that went to polls, while BJP nominees were ahead in five wards, SEC officials said on Tuesday. Counting of votes for 144 wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) began this morning at 8 am.
Kolkata Municipal Election Results 2021: Ward-wise winners list
Ward number 117: Amit Singh, TMC
Ward number 119: Kakoli Bag, TMC
Ward number 88: Mala Roy
Ward number 85: Debashis Kumar
Ward number 11: Atin Ghosh, TMC
Ward number 13: Anindya Routh, TMC
Ward Number 22: BJP candidate leading
Ward number 23: BJP candidate leading
Ward number 41: BJP candidate leading
Ward number 42: BJP candidate ahead of others
Ward number 50: BJP candidate leading
Ward number 45: Congress candidate leading
Ward number 103: CPI (M) leader leading