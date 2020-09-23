KKR to invest Rs 5,550 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures to pick 1.28 pc equity stake

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 23: Reliance Industries on Wednesday said global investment firm KKR will invest Rs 5,550 crore in its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) to pick 1.28 per cent equity stake.

"This investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore. This marks the second investment by KKR in a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, following a Rs 11,367 crore investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year," Reliance Industries said in a statement.

Silver Lake picks 1.75 per cent stake in Reliance Retail for Rs 7,500 cr

Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of RRVL, operates India's largest, fastest growing and most profitable retail business serving close to 640 million footfalls across its 12,000 stores nationwide.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said: "KKR has a proven track record of being a valuable partner to industry-leading franchises and has been committed to India for many years. We look forward to working with KKR's global platform, industry knowledge and operational expertise across our digital services and retail businesses".

Reliance Retail's new commerce platform is filling an important need for both consumers and small businesses as more Indian consumers move to shopping online and the company offers tools for Kiranas to be a critical part of the value chain, said Henry Kravis, co-Founder and co-CEO of KKR.

Ambani's Reliance buys stake in Future Group for Rs 24,713 cr

The transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals. Morgan Stanley was the financial advisor to Reliance Retail and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Davis Polk & Wardwell were legal counsels.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP was financial advisor to KKR. Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP were legal counsel to KKR. According to the statement, KKR has USD 222 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020.