KK's funeral: Singer laid to rest in Mumbai; son performs last rites in presence of family, friends

Mumbai, Jun 02: The last rites of Renowned singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK was performed at the Versova crematorium in Mumbai today. Stalwarts of Bollywood's music industry including Hari Haran, Udit Narayan, Abhijit, Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Bharadwaj, Javed Ali, Shilpa Rao, Salim Merchant among many others paid homage to the departed artiste.

KK's son Nakul led the funeral procession which was attended by his family and friends. Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK passed away Tuesday night in Kolkata after performing at an event. KK is survived by his wife Jyothy, son Nakul and daughter Tamara.

KK passed away on May 31 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

Taking to her Instagram stories, KK's wife Jyothy Krishna shared a post wherein it was written that his 'antim darshan' will take place today between 10:30 am - 12:30 pm and his cremation will happen in Versova Hindu Cemetery.

The mortal remains of singer KK will be kept in the hall of Park Plaza from 10 am to 12 noon. The media and others will get the last glimpse of the departed.

After 12 o'clock, the last rites will be performed at the Versova Hindu cremation ground, where more people associated with the industry and related to the family will reach.

KK's mother was also given a last farewell at the Versova crematorium, so the family has decided to bid farewell to the same.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the sudden demise of singer KK. The case has been registered at the New Market police station. Kolkata Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Murlidhar Sharma arrived at The Oberoi Grand where singer KK was staying. Meanwhile, the family of the singer arrived in Kolkata today. The mortal remains of the singer were kept at SSKM hospital where the postmortem was done. The mortal remains of KK were handed over to the family after the postmortem.