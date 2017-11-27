KJ Alphons sworn-in as Rajya Sabha member

New Delhi, Nov 27: Union minister K J Alphons on Monday was sworn-in as the Rajya Sabha member before Upper House chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

Alphons, who is Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism, was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan in a bypoll earlier this month.

He took oath before Naidu, the Rajya Sabha chairman in the Chairman's chamber in Parliament House, according to an official statement.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman P J Kurien and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel were also present on the occasion.

Alphons, a 1979 batch IAS officer, began his political journey by becoming an independent MLA backed by the CPI(M) in Kerala in 2006 but joined the BJP in 2011.

PTI