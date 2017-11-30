Kirron Kher stands her ground on Chandigarh rape remark

Hitting back at the Congress for criticising her remark on the Chandigarh rape, BJP MP and Bollywood actor Kirron Kher on Thursday said the matter should not be politicised.

Kher had on Wednesday said that the 22-year-old woman who was gang-raped allegedly by an auto driver and his two accomplices should not have boarded the vehicle when she saw three men already sitting in it.

"Maine toh ye kaha tha ki zamaana bohot kharab hai, bacchiyon ko ehtiyaat baratna chahiye. Chandigarh Police PCR bhejti hai agar koi ladki raat mein 100 number pe phone karti hai toh. Politics should not be played here (I said that he times are not right, girls should be careful. Chandigarh police sends PCR when a girl calls in the night. There should be no poltics over it)," Kher told news agency ANI.

"Lanaat hai unpar jinhone iska rajneeti karan karne ki koshish ki hai, aapke ghar mein bhi bachhiyan hai, aapko bhi meri tarah constructive baat karni chahiye, destructive nahi (Shame on those who trying to politicise it. Even you have girls in your homes, even you should speak in a constructive manner not destructive)," she added.

The Congress had earlier slammed Kher for her remark and said that she had taken the matter lightly.

"I am amazed how she gave such a statement, It seems like a light take on a serious matter. She instead needed to tell how she is going to make Chandigarh a safer place for women," Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal told ANI.

#WATCH BJP MP Kirron Kher says 'she (Chandigarh rape victim) should not have boarded the auto rickshaw when she saw three men sitting in it' (29.11.17) pic.twitter.com/Daqe95rTIO — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2017

The victim was returning back after attending a stenography class in Chandigarh's Sector 37. The girl was raped in the moving auto by three men who later dumped her in Sector 53. She was spotted by the passersby, who informed the police.

