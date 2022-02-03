Kiren Rijiju takes swipes at Rahul Gandhi's 'two Indias' remark

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 03: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday hit back at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark of "idea of the king has come back" in Lok Sabha and said that he thinks he is the "king of India".

"Earlier he used to behave like India's 'Yuvraj' and now he thinks he is the 'king' of India!," said Rijiju in a tweet today.

Further taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi's remark of 'two Indias being created', Rijiju wrote

Gandhi had accused the ruling BJP of bringing back the idea of a "king of India" that was "smashed in 1947" and targeted the Narendra Modi saying that the "idea of a king is back".

"India is described in the Constitution as a union of states and not as a nation. One cannot rule over the people of a state in India. Different languages and cultures cannot be suppressed. It is a partnership, not a kingdom," he said.

Gandhi was speaking in Lok Sabha on Wednesday on the "motion of thanks" on the Presidential Address.

Gandhi said one India is for extremely rich people and those who have immense wealth and power, while the other side has those who are being pushed into poverty.

"The poor of India have no jobs. The Presidential address had not a word on unemployment," he said. "About 3 crore jobs were lost in 2021. The SME and MSME enterprises have had no support rather have been attacked by the Government."

He listed demonetisation, the wrong implementation of GST, and lack of support during coronavirus as causes of the "attack".

"The UPA uplifted 27 crore people from poverty and you have pushed 23 crore people into poverty," he said.

Story first published: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 11:25 [IST]