Kiran trainer aircraft crashes in Telangana, Court of Inquiry ordered

A Kiran trainer aircraft, that took off from Hakimpet Air Force station crashed in Siddipet district, Telangana.

Kiran trainer aircraft crashes in Telangana. Courtesy: ANI news
Woman cadet on board, who was undergoing fighter training, had ejected in time, reported ANI.

IAF said the aircraft was on a routine training mission and crashed 50 km away from Hakimpet air force station.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the crash of a Kiran trainer aircraft.

