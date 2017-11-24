Kiran trainer aircraft crashes in Telangana, Court of Inquiry ordered

A Kiran trainer aircraft, that took off from Hakimpet Air Force station crashed in Siddipet district, Telangana.

Woman cadet on board, who was undergoing fighter training, had ejected in time, reported ANI.

IAF said the aircraft was on a routine training mission and crashed 50 km away from Hakimpet air force station.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the crash of a Kiran trainer aircraft.

OneIndia News