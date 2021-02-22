Kiran Bedi colluded with Opposition, tried to topple our govt: Narayanasamy

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Rs 2,000 cr highways project in Pondy on Feb 25

Puducherry, Feb 22: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday accused the opposition of trying to topple the government, despite clear mandate by the people.

Apparently referring to former Lt Governor Kiran Bedi constantly being at loggerheads with him on administrative matters, he said that he had however, delivered for the union territory, including effectively handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

He lashed out at Bedi, saying she had "conspired" against the government on matters including revenue generation.

"Those rejected by people cospired to topple our government but we stayed firm due to our resilience," he said.

"Former LG Kiran Bedi and Central Government colluded with the Opposition and tried to topple the government. As our MLAs stayed united we managed to pull off the last 5 yrs. The Centre has betrayed the people of Puducherry by not granting funds we requested," he added.

V Narayanasamy on Monday sought a confidence vote for his government, as the territorial Assembly met for a special session for a floor test of his five-year old government that has been reduced to a minority following resignations by ruling dispensation members.

Moving the motion, the chief minister told the Assembly that his government had the majority.