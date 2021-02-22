YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kiran Bedi colluded with Opposition, tried to topple our govt: Narayanasamy

    By
    |

    Puducherry, Feb 22: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday accused the opposition of trying to topple the government, despite clear mandate by the people.

    Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy
    Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy

    Apparently referring to former Lt Governor Kiran Bedi constantly being at loggerheads with him on administrative matters, he said that he had however, delivered for the union territory, including effectively handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

    He lashed out at Bedi, saying she had "conspired" against the government on matters including revenue generation.

    "Those rejected by people cospired to topple our government but we stayed firm due to our resilience," he said.

    "Former LG Kiran Bedi and Central Government colluded with the Opposition and tried to topple the government. As our MLAs stayed united we managed to pull off the last 5 yrs. The Centre has betrayed the people of Puducherry by not granting funds we requested," he added.

    V Narayanasamy on Monday sought a confidence vote for his government, as the territorial Assembly met for a special session for a floor test of his five-year old government that has been reduced to a minority following resignations by ruling dispensation members.

    Moving the motion, the chief minister told the Assembly that his government had the majority.

    More PUDUCHERRY ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    Puducherry assembly elections 2021

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X