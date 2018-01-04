Kim Jong Un gets praise in Kerala from none other than CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The CPI(M) has done it again. A few weeks after photos of Kim Jong Un appeared in a CPI(M) programme poster, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had some words of praise for the North Korean dictator.

Speaking at the CPI(M) district meet in Kozhikode, Pinarayi Vijayan said that China's fight against imperialist forces is not living up to the expectations of the people. It can be seen that a better approach has developed in this regard. "North Korea has been following a tough anti-USA stand. North Korea has successfully defended the pressure imposed by the US", he also said.

At the Kottayam district meeting, it was Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, the state secretary's turn to praise North Korea. He said that North Korea has increased its military strength and nuclear ammunition. "America aims to destroy North Korea which is moving ahead with socialist ideology", he also said.

A few days back a controversy had erupted after the cadres of the party had put up photographs of Kim Jong on posters. It was, however, removed after a major controversy had erupted.

OneIndia News