Khelo India Winter Games: Jammu and Kashmir will become 'Winter Sports Hub', says PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the second Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg and said that the event is a step towards making Jammu and Kashmir a hub of winter sports in the country.

Accoridng to reports, athletes from 27 states and Union Territories are competing in the Games which will conclude on March 2.

"This is a step towards making India's presence felt in the international winter games arena and also make Jammu and Kashmir a hub of winter sports," PM Modi said in a virtual address.

"These Games will strengthen the resolve for 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat'. I am told the participation has doubled this year and it is a reflection of the inclination towards winter sports in the country," he added.

He also said that each and every athlete who is a part of this event has become a brand ambassador for the country. "When you show your talent at Khelo India-Winter Games, remember that you are not just a part of a sport, but you are also a brand ambassador of self-reliant India," PM Modi said.

"I convey my best wishes to Jammu and Kashmir and all the players from all over the country," he added.

The event is being organised by the Sports Ministry in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council and the Winter Games Association of Jammu and Kashmir.