    Key witness in Aryan Khan linked drugs case dies

    Mumbai, Apr 02: A probe witness in the drugs case linked to Aryan Khan has died. Prabhakar Sail (36) a key witness in the case died of a heart attack at his home, his lawyer said.

    Key witness in Aryan Khan linked drugs case dies
    Prabhakar Sail(Image Courtesy: ANI)

    Sail was in the news after a conversation of his discussing a payoff of Rs 25 crore became public. Of the total alleged payoff amount, Rs 8 crore was meant for Sameer Wankhede, the officer who was earlier learning the probe by the NCB. The allegations were denied by Wankhede.

    Sail was the bodyguard of K P Gosavi another NCB witness in the case whose selfie with Aryan Khan had gone vital.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 2, 2022, 10:09 [IST]
