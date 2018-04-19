Key Bengal conspirator in fake currency case nabbed by NIA

A key conspirator in a fake currency case has been arrested, S K Rahim, a resident of Malda in West Bengal was apprehended by the National Investigation Agency.

He was an absconding accused in a case registered by the National Investigation Agency. He was booked for unlawful activities as well as criminal conspiracy.

The NIA says that he was one of the main conspirators and was directly involved in the procurement and distribution of a huge quantity of fake Indian currency having a face value of Rs 64,65,000.

Based on specific inputs a team of the Border Security Force had seized the fake currency along the Indo-Bangladesh border in 2015. The NIA then took over the case and filed a charge sheet.

