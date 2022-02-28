Kerala’s new COVID-19 rules: Check here

YouTube
    Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 28: As the number of COVID-19 cases has declined in the State, the Kerala government lifted certain restrictions and decided to allow 100 per cent occupancy in theatres, PTI reported.

    In an order on Sunday, the government allowed the bars, hotels, clubs, restaurants and eateries to also function with full occupancy.

    The order said the government, semi-governmental offices can hold meetings or training off-line, if required.

    The restrictions at the district-level on the basis of the number of people hospitalised are also lifted.

    The government had authorised the State Disaster Management Authority to divide the districts into three groups - A, B and C - based on the number of people admitted to hospitals and imposed restrictions accordingly.

    As the cases showed a dip, the State administration opened schools, college and creches.

    Today, the State recorded 2,524 fresh COVID-19 infections which raised the total to 64,97,204 till date.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Monday, February 28, 2022, 8:37 [IST]
    X