Kerala: Two CPI (M) workers attacked, RSS blamed

Two CPI (M) workers have been attacked in Kerala's Kannur region. The CPI (M) has alleged that the RSS was behind the attack which took place in Mattanur. Both persons have been hospitalised.

On December 19, a group of unidentified persons attacked a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker in Kerala's Kannur region. The incident had taken place in Kathiroor and the condition of the attacked individual then critical.

The violence between the RSS and CPI (M) has become a regular affair in Kerala, especially in Kannur. Several members of both the groups have been grievously injured or even killed in these attacks.

On November 12, an RSS worker was hacked to death by alleged activists of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala. The victim has been identified as Anand, one of the accused in the murder of CPM worker Fazil. He was out on bail.

In October, an RSS worker was hacked allegedly by CPI(M) workers in Kerala. The incident took place at Muzhuppilangad near Thalassery in the politically volatile Kannur district of Kerala

OneIndia News