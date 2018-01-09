Kerala: Transgender molested, attacked by man in Malappuram

A transgender was allegedly molested and attacked by a man in Kerala's Malappuram area on Sunday night.

The incident happened when the victim and her friends went out to have dinner. They were confronted by a local goon, who started abusing them.

According to the victim, the man allegedly stripped them and demanded to show their genitals. The victim was abused and brutally assaulted on the road side.

After the incident the victim registered a complaint with the police station and is undergoing medical treatment.

In yet another incident last month in Kozhikode, a group of transgenders were brutally beaten by police officers.

Tuesday, January 9, 2018, 1:26 [IST]
