Kerala TET Results 2017, steps to check

The Kerala TET Results 2017 have been declared by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. The results are available on the official website.

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET-2017) was conducted on August 12th for Category I & II and on August 19th for Category III & IV, last month across various tests centers in the state of Kerala by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Kerala. The results are available on keralapareekshabhavan.in.

How to check Kerala TET Results 2017:

Go to keralapareekshabhavan.in

Click on KERALA TEACHER ELIGIBLITY TEST AUGUST 2017 RESULT PUBLISHED......... Click here to get results

Select your Category viz Category I, II, III or IV

Enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth and Submit

Download result

Take a printout

OneIndia News