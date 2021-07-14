Kerala SSLC result 2021: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan to declare Class 10 results today; Check websites

Kerala: Zika Virus outbreak adds to its woes, 15 cases reported so far

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 14: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will declare SSLC or Class 10 exam results today (July 14). According to reports, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty will officially announce the results at 2 pm, after which students can check their scores on the official websites.

Here are the websites:

a. keralapareeksahabhavan.in

b. sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

c. results.kite.kerala.gov.in

d. results.kerala.nic.in

e. prd.kerala.gov.in

f. keralaresults.nic.in.

It can be seen that Kerala is among a few states that conducted board exams this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While the theory papers were conducted as per schedule, Information Technology (IT) practical exams had to be cancelled.

After the announcement of results, the board will inform about the scrutiny process and compartment exam. The board is also expected to announce SSLC toppers.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 9:17 [IST]