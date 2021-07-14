YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala SSLC result 2021: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan to declare Class 10 results today; Check websites

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 14: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will declare SSLC or Class 10 exam results today (July 14). According to reports, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty will officially announce the results at 2 pm, after which students can check their scores on the official websites.

    Exam

    Here are the websites:
    a. keralapareeksahabhavan.in
    b. sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
    c. results.kite.kerala.gov.in
    d. results.kerala.nic.in
    e. prd.kerala.gov.in
    f. keralaresults.nic.in.

    Ahead of monsoon session, Congress calls for parliamentary strategy group meeting todayAhead of monsoon session, Congress calls for parliamentary strategy group meeting today

    It can be seen that Kerala is among a few states that conducted board exams this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While the theory papers were conducted as per schedule, Information Technology (IT) practical exams had to be cancelled.

    After the announcement of results, the board will inform about the scrutiny process and compartment exam. The board is also expected to announce SSLC toppers.

    More KERALA News  

    Read more about:

    kerala sslc exam

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 9:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 14, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X