Kerala cop kicks, beats up passenger for travelling without ticket on train, video goes viral

Kannur, Jan 3: In yet another case of police brutality, a cop on deputation to the Railway Police was seen repeatedly kicking a man for travelling on a train without a ticket. The video has gone viral now.

The incident occurred on Sunday on the Maveli Express, after the errant policeman, an ASI, and another civil police officer boarded the train from Kannur and proceeded to check tickets of the passengers.

The man was assaulted under the belief that he did not have a ticket and the police also claimed that he was drunk. He was later made to get off from the train at Vadakara.

The nearly 20-second video made by a passenger shows the officer standing over the man, who is initially sitting on the floor near the door of the train and then keels over completely after repeated kicks by the officer.

This is a typical example of civilised policing by the Kerala Police.



Most of the left-liberals and self-proclaimed intellectuals have no idea what it feels like to be subjected to police who are rude, belligerent, and brutal. Police Raj in Kerala. @India_NHRC pic.twitter.com/zZI3fuJmfP — Jayaraj Kaimal (@jrkaimalbjp) January 3, 2022

Kannur SP P Elangovan told a news channel on Monday that a report regarding the incident has been called for from the ACP of Special Branch.

The SP said the officer in question is on deputation to the Kerala Railway Police. He also said a parallel inquiry is being conducted by the Railway Police regarding the incident.

The latest incident comes two days after a Kerala Police team allegedly forced a foreigner to empty the alcohol bottles he had purchased from a state-owned liquor outlet for New Year's Day celebrations, a video of which also went viral.

In the matter involving the foreigner, the state government on Saturday suspended a police officer, who allegedly forced the foreigner to pour down the liquor.

