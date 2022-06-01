Kerala: Playback singer Edava Basheer collapses on stage, dies at 78

YouTube
    Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 01: Malayalam singer Edava Basheer passed away on May 28, 2022. He died while performing on stage at a concert. He was singing KJ Yesudas' famous Hindi song 'Maana Ho Tum Beyhadh Haseen', and while performing he collapsed on the stage.

    As soon as people noticed, they ran towards him, but unfortunately, he was declared brought dead once they reached the hospital. Edava Basheer collapsed while performing at the event, on Saturday night, to mark the 50th anniversary of a popular music troupe, Bhima's Blue Diamond Orchestra.

    Music lovers in Kerala mourned the death of popular playback singer Edava Basheer, who collapsed on stage at a music event held in Alappuzha.

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, singer KS Chithra and others paid tribute to the late singer on social media. Chithra tweeted, "Tributes to singer Edawa Basheerka. I wish the soul eternal peace."

    Talking about Edava Basheer, he was in the limelight for his singing since his school days. He had bagged several awards and prizes for his music. Edava had sung some popular songs such as 'Rahamathukal Niranjoru', 'Manjaninjeemanal', 'Marubhoomiyamee' and so on.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 10:37 [IST]
