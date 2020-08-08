Kerala plane crash updates: Officials recover Flight Data Recorder from the wreckage

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Kozhikode, Aug 08: DGCA officials on Saturday said that the Digital Flight Data Recorder has been recovered from the crashed aircraft. The floorboard was being cut to recover the Cockpit Voice Recorder.

As many as 19 people were killed and others were injured when an Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 on board overshot the tabletop runway in Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday night while landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two portions.

Newest First Oldest First Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visit Kozhikode Medical College, where several passengers who were injured are admitted Air India team to liaise with various agencies and provide support and assistance to families of passengers affected by the Air India Express crash left for Kozhikode from Mumbai on Saturday morning. Reached Kozhikode to take stock of the status and implementation of relief measures after the air accident last evening. Will hold consultations with senior civil aviation officials and professionals: Hardeep Singh Puri, Civil Aviation Minister He was a great son and always first one to help others in need. His teachers still appreciate him: Neela Sathe, mother of late captain DV Sathe who was flying the flight which crash-landed at Kozhikode airport One of the passengers, who died when an Air India Express flight from Dubai crashed landed at the airport here, has tested positive for COVID-19. Higher education minister KT Jaleel told the media that samples of the passenger were sent for testing and it has returned positive for the disease. 180 passengers and 6 crew members were on board the flight. 149 injured passengers admitted to hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, 22 in critical condition. 22 discharged after first aid: K Gopalakrishnan, Malappuram Collector On behalf of the US Mission, we are deeply saddened by the news of the Air India accident in Kozhikode. The victims and their loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers: Ken Juster, US Ambassador to India Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau recovers Digital Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder from the aircraft. These will be brought to Delhi for further investigation. The surviving passengers are being tested for COVID-19 and all those who took part in the relief operations will also be tested, the department said. Those who assisted in the rescue work to go into quarantine, the Kerala Health Department has said. Kondotty, where the airport is situated is already a containment zone with a high positivity rate. All those who were involved in rescue operations at Kozhikode Airport should go into self-quarantine. State Government to conduct Covid-19 tests of all: KK Shailaja, Kerala Health Minister My heart bleeds for the air accident of Air India Express in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their beloved ones and are injured: Satoshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India Incident occurred around 7:40 pm. Aircraft overshot runway & fell off tabletop, splitting into two. Over 40 CISF personnel, Quick Response Team & Chief Airport Security Officer reached in minutes & started evacuation with Airports Authority of India Incident occurred around 7:40 pm. Aircraft overshot runway & fell off tabletop, splitting into two. 