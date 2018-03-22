Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan D.Ed 2017 results declared, here is how to check

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan D.Ed 2017 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The first and third semesters of the D.Ed exams were held in November 2017. According to the timetable released by Kerala Examinations Commissioner, D.Ed April 2018 second semester examinations will be held from April 26 to April 28.

English Language teaching: Theory & Practice paper will be held on April 26 while the Towards Pedagogy of Environmental Studies paper will be held on April 27.

Learning of Mathematics - Primary Level paper will be held on April 28.

D.Ed fourth semester exams will be held on April 26 and April 28.

The results are available on keralapareekshabhavan.in.

How to check Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan D.Ed 2017 Results

Go to keralapareekshabhavan.in

Click on "Click here to get result" given near the notification "Diploma in Education (D.Ed) November 2017 Ist & IIIrd semester Results Published"

Enter required details

Submit

View your results

Take a printout

OneIndia News

