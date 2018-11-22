Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 22: A priest in Kerala who organised protests in the state after the alleged rape of a nun by a powerful Catholic priest was given a warning by the church. Father Augustine Vattoly, convenor of 'Save our Sisters' campaign, was prohibited by church from holding protests on November 14 and was warned of ecclesiastical action in case of disobedience. Father Vattoly reportedly coordinated the protest but didn't participate.

In a letter to Father Vattoly, Apostolic Administrator of Ernakulam-Angamaly Syro-Malabar diocese Mar Jacob Manathodath warned him of consequences for organising a protest at the Thiruvananthapuram Secretariat in the name of 'Save our Sisters'.

Bishop Franco Mulakkal was accused of repeatedly raping a nun between 2013 and 2016. He was arrested in September and released three weeks later on conditional bail from a prison in Kerala He was welcomed by his supporters with rose petals and garlanded him on his arrival in Jalandhar.

Franco Mulakkal gave up his pastoral duties at the Jalandhar diocese of the Missionaries of Jesus, days after the nun wrote to the Vatican.