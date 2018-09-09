  • search

Kerala: Nun found dead in a well

Kerala: Nun found dead in a well
    Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 9: A 55-year-old nun has been found dead inside a well in Mount Tabor Dayara Convent in Kerala's Kollam, said reports. The incident took place in Pathanapuram.

    Kerala: Nun found dead in a well

    This comes at a time when several cases of sexual harassment by those associated with Kerala's churches are making headlines.

    Yesterday, five nuns joined a public protest in Kochi to demand the immediate arrest of a bishop who has been accused of raping a nun. In June, a nun had complained that Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal had raped her 13 times, over a period of two years from May 2014. A case was registered by the Kottayam police on June 28, and Mulakkal was questioned last month.

    Also Read | Journalists assaulted at Jalandhar Bishop's house

    Even as the Kerala police failed to make any progress in the rape case Jaladhar Bishop Franco Mullackal, an independent lawmaker waded into a controversy over his derogatory statements on the rape survivor.

    In an interaction with media, PC George questioned the character of the nun and called her - a prostitute.

