Kerala: Nun found dead in a well

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 9: A 55-year-old nun has been found dead inside a well in Mount Tabor Dayara Convent in Kerala's Kollam, said reports. The incident took place in Pathanapuram.

This comes at a time when several cases of sexual harassment by those associated with Kerala's churches are making headlines.

Yesterday, five nuns joined a public protest in Kochi to demand the immediate arrest of a bishop who has been accused of raping a nun. In June, a nun had complained that Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal had raped her 13 times, over a period of two years from May 2014. A case was registered by the Kottayam police on June 28, and Mulakkal was questioned last month.

Even as the Kerala police failed to make any progress in the rape case Jaladhar Bishop Franco Mullackal, an independent lawmaker waded into a controversy over his derogatory statements on the rape survivor.

In an interaction with media, PC George questioned the character of the nun and called her - a prostitute.