    Kerala: Madrasa teacher arrested for sexually abusing several minors

    By
    |

    Kochi, June 02: In yet another case of crime against women from Kerala, a 63-year-old Madrasa teacher was arrested for sexually abusing several children for many years.

    The madrasa teacher was identified as Yusuf, a teacher hailing from Aluva district. He was employed in a mosque in Thalayolaparambu where he was working for the past two years.

    According to the reports, Yusuf was a repeat offender and has sexually abused more than a dozen kids. Police added that Yusuf was not apprehended before as parents fail to lodge a complaint.

    Pakistan to bring 30,000 madrasas under government control

    The incident came to light two weeks ago when a young boy was sexually abused by Yusuf in his private room in the Madrasa. A disturbed boy went home and after coercion from his parents, narrated the incident. He had taken the little boy to his room in the pretext of teaching him the Holy Quran.

    This is not the first time such a case has happened in the contry. A nine-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a 67-year-old teacher inside a madrasa in Narela area in New Delhi on February 25, last year.

    The incident is reported to have happened on February 25 inside the madrasa located in Narela area's JJ colony.

    The accused was an Arabic language teacher who is teaching at the madrasa for the past several years.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 2, 2019, 15:33 [IST]
