Kerala Love Jihad: Is there an Islamic State link?

The National Investigation Agency has found a large conspiracy in the Kerala love jihad case. It has been found that Shafin Jahan whose marriage with Hadiya was annulled by the Kerala High Court was in touch with two chargesheeted operatives of the Islamic State.

The NIA questioned Jahan once again to seek clarity on his statements as some were found to be contradictory in nature.

The NIA learnt that Jahan was in touch with Safvan and Manseed via a closed Facebook group. It may be recalled that these persons had been arrested in October last year and were chargesheeted by the NIA. The case related to a conspiracy hatched by the ISIS in which the target were judges and senior police officers.

NIA officials tell OneIndia that the probe is still on and they are trying to get more information. The agency has also learnt that it was not a website called waytonikah that brought Jahan and Hadiya together. It was a person by the name Muneer who arranged the alliance.

This is a crucial breakthrough in the case since there were contradictions on how the two go together. Before the Kerala High Court both had said that they met through the website. However they had not paid the website and hence their full profile was not accessible. It appears as though some interested parties had collected their details and shared it, the NIA further learnt.

While their browsing history of the website is available, it was found that they had viewed each others profiles. The first time that they viewed each others profiles was in December and by that time they were already married.

NIA sources said the probe team "re-examined" Jahan on Monday for clarifying certain facts from his earlier statement.

They, however, did not elaborate as the matter is sub-judice.

The NIA had earlier investigated Jahan and submitted its statement before the Supreme Court.

The marriage of the couple was annulled by the Kerala High Court in December 2016 after her father alleged that his daughter was being indoctrinated and may be taken ISIS territories in Iraq and Syria by extremist Islamic outfits.

"We make it clear that the NIA investigation shall continue in accordance with law," the Supreme Court had said last week while allowing the 24-year-old woman to resume her studies at the homoeopathic college in Tamil Nadu's Salem.

She was placed under her parents' custody since her marriage was annulled by the Kerala High Court.

OneIndia News