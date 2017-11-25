Kerala Love Jihad: Hadiya married of her own will, NIA tells SC

The National Investigation Agency has said that Hadiya had married a Muslim man of her own will. The NIA in its status report said that it also did not find any financial trail linking Hadiya or others in the case.

The Supreme Court is hearing the Kerala Love Jihad case and has asked Hadiya or Akhila to be present before the court on November 27. The NIA which attached Hadiya's statement said that she married Shafin Jahan of her own will and her conversion was voluntary.

It may be recalled that the father of the girl had approached the Kerala High Court which had annulled the marriage. He alleged that it was a case of Love Jihad. The SC which was further moved had ordered an NIA probe into the incident and also asked the agency to find out if there was a pattern involved.

In its earlier report, the NIA had said there is a pattern to the conversions. The NIA says that it has recorded the statement of seven other women after it was found that there were some cases of forcible conversion.

Meanwhile, another petition has been filed in the Supreme Court by a parent seeking an NIA probe into the alleged forced conversion of their daughter. The petition states that the girl was forcibly converted through Love Jihad and was being lured into joining the Islamic State in Afghanistan. The court has agreed to hear the petition in two weeks.

The petitioner Bindu Sampath said that her daughter had fallen trap to Love Jihad and this had wrecked havoc in their lives. The petitioner said that when the girl was studying in a dental college, she fell trap to a sinister radical Islamic design.

