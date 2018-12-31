Kerala Lottery Result Today: Win Win W-493 Result check LIVE

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 31: The Kerala Lottery Today Win Win W-493 Results Today will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The live results will begin at 3 pm and the full results will be made available by 4 pm.

The price of the ticket is Rs 30. The draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan Auditorium using a lottery machine.

The first prize is Rs 65 lakh, while the second is Rs 10 lakh. The third price is Rs 1 lakh and there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth and fifth prizes are Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. The sixth prize is Rs 1,000, while the 7th and 8th prizes are Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

The results are available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.