    Kerala lesbian couple reunited by High Court

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 31: Kerala High Court on Tuesday allowed lesbian couple Adhila Nassrin and Fathima Noora to live together on a habeas corpus plea filed by Adhila, news agency ANI reported.

    Kerala lesbian couple reunited by High Court

    Adhila had lodged a police complaint following Fathima's abduction allegedly by the latter's family, last week.

    22-year-old Adhila and 23-year-old Fathima Noora fell in love when they studied in Saudi Arabia. Their lesbian relationship was opposed by their families. After returning to Kerala, they continued their affair, as per onManorama.

