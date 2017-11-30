Kerala: Kalabhavan Abi passes away in Kochi

Popular Mollywood actor and mimicry artist Habeeb Ahamed passed away on Thursday. He was 52-years-old. He has acted in over 50 movies in Malayalam.

Known as Abi in film fraternity, Habeeb passed away at a private hospital in Kochi due to health complications. He was under treatment for dengue fever, reports Mmathrubhumi news. He is best known for the comic role 'Amina Thatha'. Abi is known for mimicking several film actors including Amitabh Bachchan and Mammootty.

He rose to fame in 80's-90s through the mimicry troupe, Kalabhavan. He is survived by wife Sunila and children Ahana, Aleena and actor, Shane Nigam.

OneIndia News