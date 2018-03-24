Kerala ISIS operative Yasmeen Mohammad gets 7 year jail term

A court has sentenced Yasmeen Mohammad to 7 years in jail in a conspiracy case relating to the Islamic State in Kerala.

The NIA had chargesheeted the 29 year old on charges of criminal conspiracy.

The case relates to the criminal conspiracy hatched within and outside India by certain youths, originally hailing from Kasaragod district of Kerala, with the intention of furthering the objectives of the proscribed terrorist organization, ISIS, and their pursuant exit from India along with their families for joining and supporting the organization.

Investigation by the NIA had established that the accused Abdul Rashid, was the main conspirator behind the offence of motivating a number of youths, hailing from Kasaragod district to exit India along with their families, to join the Islamic State. He had conducted classes at Kasaragod and other places in support of the terrorist organization and its ideology of violent jihad. He motivated another set of 14 co-conspirators, including another arrested accused Yasmeen Mohammed Zahid to join the proscribed organization and plan for Hijrah to the Caliphate announced by the ISIS.

Yasmeen Mohammed Zahid was intercepted at the New Delhi International Airport on the 30th July, 2016 while she was trying to exit India for Kabul, Afghanistan, alongwith her minor child, with the intention of joining her co-conspirator Abdul Rashid, in the territory under the control of ISIS in Afghanistan. Investigation has established that Abdul Rasheed had raised funds for the terrorist organization and transferred such funds to Yasmeen, who utilized it for her activities with the intention of supporting the terrorist organization.

