Kerala: Hospital performs Asia’s first upper arm double hand transplants

A hospital in Kochi has became Asia's first hospital to transplant both arms above the elbow. The operation was conducted on a 19-year-old Shreya Siddanagowda who lost both her hands in a road accident at at the Amrita Institute of Medical Science (AIMS) hospital. Since then the hospital in Kerala has performed four hand transplants.

Shreya had lost her hand when she was travelling in bus returning via road from Pune to her college near Mangaluru overturned.

Around 20 surgeons and 16 member anaesthetic team led by Dr Subrahmania Iyer, head, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Department, AIMS, completed the transplantation which took 13 hours.

The donor was a 20-year-old boy from Ernakulam who had been declared brain dead in a motorcycle accident the other day.

Shreya is currently undergoing a regime of movements for her fingers, wrists and shoulders. According to the doctos, the elbow movements may take some more time but she has to be hoeer be on lifetime medication so that her body does not reject the organ.

This is the first time in the world a male donor's hand has been transplanted on a female recipient.

