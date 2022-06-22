YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath Political Crisis in Maharashtra Coronavirus Web-Stories Fake News Buster Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala High Court grants anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kochi, Jun 22: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu in the sexual assault case.

    However, the court has granted bail on the condition of limited custody of the actor shall be available to the investigating officer, Live Law reported.

    Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu
    Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu

    Babu has been charged of allegedly sexually assaulting a female actor and disclosing the survivor's identity through a Facebook live session.

    The woman, who appeared in movies produced by Vijay Babu's production house, lodged a complaint with the police on April 22 and detailed through a Facebook post the physical assault and sexual exploitation she had allegedly suffered at the hands of the producer-actor for the past one and half months.

    Vijay Babu had moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the rape case filed against him saying it was an attempt to blackmail him.

    Comments

    More KERALA HIGH COURT News  

    Read more about:

    kerala high court anticipatory bail

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X