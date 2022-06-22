Kerala High Court grants anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu

Women’s Day: In first, three women judge bench in Kerala HC to hear Guruvayood Temple case today

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, Jun 22: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu in the sexual assault case.

However, the court has granted bail on the condition of limited custody of the actor shall be available to the investigating officer, Live Law reported.

Babu has been charged of allegedly sexually assaulting a female actor and disclosing the survivor's identity through a Facebook live session.

The woman, who appeared in movies produced by Vijay Babu's production house, lodged a complaint with the police on April 22 and detailed through a Facebook post the physical assault and sexual exploitation she had allegedly suffered at the hands of the producer-actor for the past one and half months.

Vijay Babu had moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the rape case filed against him saying it was an attempt to blackmail him.