YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala HC rejects plea challenging PM's pic on Covid vaccination certificates; imposes fine of Rs 1L too

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 21: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph from COVID-19 vaccination certificates and imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioner by terming the petition as "frivolous", being "politically motivated" and a "publicity interest litigation".

    Kerala HC rejects plea challenging PMs pic on Covid vaccination certificates; imposes fine of Rs 1L too

    Justice P V Kunhikrishnan directed the petitioner -- Peter Myaliparampil -- to deposit the cost in favour of the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KeLSA) within six weeks.

    The court said in case of failure to deposit the cost within the stipulated period, KeLSA shall recover the amount from his assets by initiating revenue recovery proceedings against him.

    It said the cost was being imposed to let people and the society know that frivolous pleas like this which waste judicial time will not be entertained by the court.

    The court also said that the "frivolous contentions" by the petitioner objecting to the PM's photo and his "morale boosting message" on the vaccination certificate, was "not expected from a citizen of the country".

    It also said that when there are thousands of criminal appeals, bail pleas, civil suits and matrimonial cases pending in the courts, frivolous petitions like the instant one waste judicial time.

    The court had previously observed what was wrong in Covid-19 vaccination certificates carrying the photograph of the Prime Minister when he was elected to power by the people of the country.

    The court had also remarked, "They may not be proud of their PMs, we are proud of our PM" and had asked the petitioner -- "why are you ashamed of the Prime Minister? He came to power through the mandate of the people. We may have different political views, but he is still our PM."

    The petitioner had contended that the certificate was a private space with personal details on record and therefore, it was inappropriate to intrude into the privacy of an individual.

    He had contended that adding the Prime Minister's photo to the certificate was an intrusion into an individual's private space.

    The petitioner, a senior citizen, had contended in his plea that the Prime Minister's photo on his vaccination certificate was a violation of fundamental rights.

    More KERALA HIGH COURT News  

    Read more about:

    kerala high court Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 15:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 21, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X