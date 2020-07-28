YouTube
    Kerala Gold Smuggling: Senior IAS officer to be quizzed by NIA today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 28: Former principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan and senior IAS officer, M Sivasankar will be questioned against by the National Investigation Agency today in connection with the Kerala Gold Smuggling case.

    On Monday, he was questioned from 10 am to 7 pm at the NIA office. NIA officials contacted by OneIndia refused to comment on the questioning. The NIA is trying to join the dots and also finding out his alleged links with the various accused including Swapna Suresh.

    S Rajeev, Sivasankar's lawyer said that it is important to note that his client's name has not appeared in any official document so far related to the case. He is no way connected to the Gold Smuggling case. It is upto the investigation agencies to decide on whether to make him a witness or not. He was questioned for clarity relating to the case, Rajeev also said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 9:10 [IST]
