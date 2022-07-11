YouTube
    Kerala: For kidney patient's treatment, Kerala minister donates gold bangle

    New Delhi, July 11: In an unexpected and heartening move, Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu has donated one of her gold bangles for the treatment of a kidney patient who has no other option other than undergo transplantation.

    The minister, who was attending a meeting in Irinjalakuda area of Thrissur district of a medical aid committee for kidney transplantation, was moved by the plight of 27-year old Vivek Prabhakar who needs to undergo a kidney transplant, news agency PTI reported.

    Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu
    She immediately removed a gold bangle from her wrist and gave it as the first donation towards his treatment cost and set an example for others to emulate.

    The minister was invited to the committee meeting as a representative of Irinjalakuda.

    Monday, July 11, 2022, 12:54 [IST]
