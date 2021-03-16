Kerala elections 2021: Mother of slain Walayar girls to contest against CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 16: In a recent development, the mother of two daughters, who were allegedly sexually abused and found dead at Walayar in Palakkad. Kerala in 2017, has come up with a decision to contest against State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from the Dharmadom constituency in Kannur.

According to reports, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has taken the decision to back the mother in her fight for justice, announced Kerala Congress president Mullapally Ramachandran.

Backing the lady's decision to contest elections against the Kerala CM, Ramachandran said, "We will have no qualms to offer her all our support and for that, we will take up this to be discussed with our allies."

Speaking to reporters, the mother vowed to continue her fight as an Independent candidate. She said that it is a symbolic fight for justice as she is still seeking justice for her two daughters.

"Many people have been asking me to do so and I decided to take up the challenge and will contest as an Independent candidate against the Chief Minister. I want two errant police officials to be removed from service. But in the election, I will not seek the support of the Sangh Parivar forces," said the mother.

On January 13, 2017, an 11-year-old girl's body was found by her nine-year-old sister at her house near Walayar. On March 4, 2017, the younger girl child was found dead in her home in similar circumstances.

Albeit the Kerala Police held five people on the charges of abetment of suicide and rape, a court in Palakkad district let off the accused in October 2019, citing lack of evidence. In January this year, the Kerala High Court had quashed the Palakkad Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) special court order acquitting three people in the unnatural deaths cases of two Dalit minor sisters in Walayar.