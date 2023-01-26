Now, Jamia University plan to screen BBC documentary on PM Modi at 6 pm today; Students detained

Youngsters will be greatest beneficiaries of developed India: PM Modi

Kerala Congress to screen BBC series on PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 26: The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is likely to screen BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Shanghumugham beach in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

The two-part BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question" claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Modi was the chief minister of the state.

However, India's Ministry of External Affairs has dubbed the documentary as a "propaganda piece" that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset.

Soon after the release, the Centre had last week directed blocking of multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary.

The central government's move has received sharp criticism from opposition parties like the Congress and the TMC for imposing "censorship".