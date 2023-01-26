Kerala Congress to screen BBC series on PM Modi

YouTube
    Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 26: The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is likely to screen BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Shanghumugham beach in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

    The two-part BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question" claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Modi was the chief minister of the state.

    However, India's Ministry of External Affairs has dubbed the documentary as a "propaganda piece" that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset.

    Soon after the release, the Centre had last week directed blocking of multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary.

    The central government's move has received sharp criticism from opposition parties like the Congress and the TMC for imposing "censorship".

