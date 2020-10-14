Meet this Kerala woman who completed 350 online courses in 90 days during lockdown

Gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh gets bail as chargesheet not filed in stipulated time

In a first Kerala decides to form welfare board for farmers

Kerala Congress (M) faction decides to walk out of UDF

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kottayam, Oct 14: The Kerala Congress (M) faction headed by Jose K Mani on Wednesday announced its decision to severe its decades-old ties with the Congress-led UDF and work alongside ruling CPI(M)-led LDF in the state.

Party leader Jose K Mani also said he would quit his Rajya Sabha membership, won with the support of the UDF.

Announcing his faction's political position at a press conference, Jose expressed hope that the LDF leadership will take a decision on his party's entry into the ruling front.