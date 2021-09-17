Kerala Class XI exam: New date, timetable to be announced after SC gave nod to physical examination

Kerala Class XI exam: New date, timetable to be announced following SC's nod

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 17: The Kerala government has welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict allowing the state to hold physical examination for Class XI. The government said that it is ready to conduct the exam as per the Covid-19 protocol.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty said that a large number of students wanted to write the examination offline. It will now be conducted without any issues. After reading the Supreme Court's verdict, the date of the examination will be fixed following meetings with Chief Minister and other departments.

The minister stated that a new timetable will be announced and sought support from the local bodies, political parties, youth organisations and elected leaders to carry out disinfectant activities in schools across the state.

The bench comprising of Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar on Friday dismissed the plea challenging the Kerala government's decision to hold the offline examination for Class XI.

"We are convinced by the explanation offered by the state and trust authorities will take all precautions and necessary steps so that no untoward situation is faced by students who are of tender age and appearing for the proposed examination. Dismissed," the bench noted.

In an affidavit, the Kerala government had told the court that the people from lower strata of the society are depending on cell phones and tabs to attend online classes. In many cases, the internet connection and mobile data are not available. Thus putting them at a disadvantage.

"The conduct of examination through online mode will prejudice a large number of students who have no access to laptops, desktops or even mobile phones," the state government stated.

The examination was scheduled to be held from 6 September, but the apex court had stayed for a week the state government's decision to conduct offline exams for Class XI amid rising COVID cases, saying "there is an alarming situation in the state".

