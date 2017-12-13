Kerala Cabinet donates month salary to the Ockhi Cyclone Relief Fund

Kerala Cabinet Members have contributed one month salary to the Ockhi Cyclone Relief Fund set up by the state government for rehabilitation of the affected families. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had urged people to donate towards the relief fund.

The state government has announced a relief package for the affected victims, which, among other things, included Rs 20 lakh each to the families of those who died in the cyclone that ravaged the coast on November 29-30.

Funds can be transferred online to the following account.

Bank Account Number: 67319948232



Bank: State Bank of India

Branch: City Branch, Thiruvananthapuram

IFS Code: SBIN0070028 — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) December 12, 2017

The death toll due to Ockhi cyclone, which hit the Kerala coast, rose to 52 as more bodies were recovered and the search for the missing fishermen in the high seas continued.

Officials at the state control room monitoring the search operations said six bodies were found off Kozhikode today. Two bodies were found off Kochi late last night.

Of the total bodies recovered, 24 were found off the coast of Thiruvananthapuram and 10 off Kochi. Seven bodies were found off Kollam, six off Kozhikode, Malappuram two and one each from Thrissur, Kannur and Kasaragod, they said.

