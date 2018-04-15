Kerala becomes first state to challenge Supreme Court’s SC/ST verdict

The Kerala government became the first state to file a separate review petition challenging the March 20 verdict of the Supreme Court which banned the immediate arrest of a person under the SC/ST act.

The Kerala government urged the Supreme Court to recall the verdict while adding that it had become a source of insecurity among the SC/ST community. The 19 page review plea is on the lines of the one filed by the Centre which had said that the verdict is causing disharmony and great damage.

Further the review said that the verdict was contradictory of the court's past judgments. Looking at the historical background relating to the practice of untouchability and the social attitude which lead to the commission of such offences against SCs/STs, there is justification for an apprehension that if benefit of anticipatory bail is made available to persons who are alleged to have committed such offences, there is every likelihood of their misusing their liberty while on anticipatory bail to terrorise their victims and to prevent a proper investigation, the review plea also argued.

