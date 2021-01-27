Kerala assembly polls 2021: Ruling LDF to hold state-wide mass rallies to woo voters

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 27: With the assembly polls due in Kerala this April-May, the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front is getting ready to hold state-wide mass rallies and grassroot level meetings and continue its house visit programmes to woo voters and widen its support base.

The LDF, which expects continuity of the Left government, will take out two state-level campaign rallies-one from the northern most district Kasasragod on February 13, and the other from the central district of Ernakulam the next day.

Both rallies, expected to have the participation of people from various walks of life, would conclude in Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram on February 26,CPI(M) state secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan told reporters here. He said the LDF, which met here today, also decided to prepare the election manifesto.

Detailing various campaign programmes, he said the LDF meetings would be held in districts on January 28 and 29 and in all assembly constituencies on January 30 and 31.

The panchayat-booth level meetings would be held from February 1 to 5, he added. Stating that continuity of the LDF government was essential for development of the state, Vijayaraghavan said the welfare schemes implemented by them would be the focus of their campaign during the election.

"The LDF will conduct two campaign rallies in the state ahead of the election. We will continue to put forward the vision of development and values of renaissance before the voters," he said. The opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) had lost its political vision and their attempt was to challenge the secularism of the state by forging religion- based political alliances, the Left leader alleged.

The only agenda of the UDF was to weaken the LDF and they were in a hurry to forge alliance with Muslim fundamentalists for that, he alleged, adding that the BJP was seeking to poison Kerala with its "Hindutva extremism". "So the LDF will face the polls listing out the government''s gains on the development front," he added.

The senior CPI(M) leader also said it was becoming clear day by day that the Muslim League,the second largest coalition partner in the UDF, was ''controlling'' the UDF.