Kerala assembly passes resolution in solidarity with people of Lakshadweep

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Thiruvananthapuram, May 31: In a recent development, the Kerala legislative assembly on Monday passed a unanimous resolution demanding the recall of Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel over the recent draft Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation (2021) and new rules which have sparked protests on the island.

The resolution was moved by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. "The people of Lakshadweep are undergoing a difficult situation. Their culture and tradition are under threat following dictatorial measures being taken by the administrator ignoring local protests. Even their food habits and livelihood are under threat," said the resolution.

Administrator Praful Khoda Patel now faces a row in Lakshadweep: Here's why

It can be seen that the inhabitants of Lakshadweep are protesting against a new set of reforms including the implementation of the anti-social Activities Regulation bill, 2021, or the goonda act, in the island territory. The critics of the law say that the bill is unnecessary as the crime rate of the island is "already very low".

The Lakshadweep government also took over the control of the local administrative powers of the elected zilla panchayat regarding education, healthcare, agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries. It also gave a nod to liquor sale, banned beef and eliminated non-vegetarian food from the menu of Anganwadi children.

Lakshadweep is a non-alcoholic zone as the majority population of the island comprises Muslims.

"What is happening in Lakshadweep is a cultural invasion to implement the Sangh Parivar agenda of the Central government," said Congress legislator Shafi Parambil in a letter to Kerala chief minister.

Coronavirus lockdown: Delhi all set to begin unlock process from today

Congress also wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the current administrator of Lakshadweep has taken "authoritarian measures" and demanded his recall.

On Sunday, supporters of the 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign observed a black day on social media. Meanwhile, a delegation of MPs from Kerala was denied permission to visit the Arabian sea islands citing COVID-19 control measures.