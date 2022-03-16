Kerala assault case: Survivor moves Bar Council alleging professional misconduct by Dileep's lawyers

Kochi, Mar 16: The survivor in the actor abduction and sexual assault case on Wednesday approached the Bar Council of Kerala seeking to initiate action against Malayalam actor Dileep's lawyer B Raman Pillai and his team for alleging trying to influence witnesses in the matter and helping the accused destroy evidence.

She alleged that the lawyer tried to influence the witness in the case and derail the trial.

"There are serious charges against the counsel and he tried to influence some of the witnesses and offered money to them. He is going out of the way to influence witnesses and trying to sabotage the case. This is highly unethical and against all legal norms," the 35-year-old actor said said in her plea, seeking action against Pillai.

Earlier, the crime branch also filed a complaint against Pillai for allegedly destroying evidence and triggered a protest by lawyers.

The actress-victim, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some of the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area. The entire act was filmed by some of the accused to blackmail the actress.

There are 10 accused in the case and police have arrested seven. Dileep was arrested subsequently and released on bail.

