    New Delhi, Nov 27: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop flights from those countries which are affected by new variant.

    Kejriwal urges PM Modi to stop flights from countries affected by new variant
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    Taking to twitter, Kejriwal wrote "I urge Hon'ble PM to stop flights from those countries which are affected by new variant. With great difficulty, our country has recovered from Corona. We should do everything possible to prevent this new variant from entering India".

    The Centre had on Thursday asked all states and union territories to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travellers coming from or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana, where a new COVID-19 variant of serious public health implications has been reported.

    X