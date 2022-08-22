YouTube
    Kejriwal my guru, will never betray him: Manish Sisodia

    New Delhi, Aug 22: Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in the eye of a political storm over corruption allegations, maintained his staunch support for the AAP chief, Arvind Kejriwal.

    Calling Arvind Kejriwal, his political guru, Sisodia said he would never betray him.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
    "My message to BJP on offer to make me CM candidate - @ArvindKejriwal is my political guru, I will never betray him. I did not come here to become CM, my dream is - every child of the country should get a good education, and only then India will become the number 1 country. Only Kejriwal ji can do this work in the whole country," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.
    Earlier, Sisodia claimed that he was approached by the BJP to join the saffron party.

    "I have received a message from the BJP to split the AAP and join them. They said all CBI and ED cases would be closed if I did that. My answer to the BJP is -- I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap. I am a Rajput. I am willing to get my head severed but I will not bow before corrupt, conspiratorial people. All cases against me are a lie. Do what you wish," Sisodia tweeted.

    'Person like Manish Sisodia should get Bharat Ratna': Arvind Kejriwal'Person like Manish Sisodia should get Bharat Ratna': Arvind Kejriwal

    However, the BJP refuted claims that it offered Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to join the party.

    The BJP and AAP have been engaged in a war of words ever since the CBI raided 21 locations, including Sisodia's house, in connection with the FIR in the liquor scam emanating from the Delhi excise policy that was implemented from November 17 last year but withdrawn recently after the Delhi L-G recommended a CBI probe in the matter.

    Story first published: Monday, August 22, 2022, 17:32 [IST]
    X