Emphasis on farmers, KCR embarks on pan-India tour with CMs of Delhi, Punjab

Telangana CM has sought meeting with Hazare, says close aide

Will take Delhi school model to Telangana: CM K Chandrashekar Rao

If farmers want, they can change government: KCR in Punjab

For second time in 4 months, KCR gives PM Modi’s visit to Hyderabad a miss again

KCR to skip customary airport welcome of PM Modi, again; will receive Yashwant Sinha instead

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 02: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will not receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport, who is arriving in Hyderabad on Saturday to participate in the two-day long Bharatiya Janata Party National Executive meeting.

Rao will receive Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at the Begumpet Airport just a couple of hours before Modi lands at the same airport, according to the sources.

Rao has announced his support to Sinha in the upcoming presidential polls slated to be held on July 18.

During the arrival of the prime minister on Saturday, only one Telangana Rashtra Samiti minister will be present at the airport for his welcome while all other ministers including the CM will receive Sinha.

Notably, this is for the third time in six months that Rao is skipping the protocol of receiving a visiting prime minister.

Earlier, he had flown to Bengaluru in May when Modi visited the state to attend the 20th annual celebrations at the Indian School of Business (ISB).

In February this year, Rao had remained absent during the prime minister's visit to Hyderabad.

The two-day BJP National Executive meeting will start in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The meeting will be attended by BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders at Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

PM Modi will attend the meeting and is expected to address the national executive on Sunday.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, July 2, 2022, 10:25 [IST]