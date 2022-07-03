KCR is more worried about making his son the CM: Amit Shah

KCR insulted not just PM, but institution: Irani on Telangana CM not receiving PM at airport

Hyderabad, July 3: Asserting the BJP will form the government in Telangana after the Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the state under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s rule is trailing in all fronts while the nation is progressing.

Addressing a public meeting titled as 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' at Parade Grounds here, Shah said the BJP government after coming to power in the state will celebrate Telangana Liberation day officially which the Rao- led government failed to do. Assembly polls in the southern state are due next year.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, all BJP-ruled states are progressing. There are no jobs for youth in Telangana. Industries are not coming. There is no development. Entire country is marching forward but Telangana is trailing. This situation is not good for Telangana," Shah charged.

He appealed to the people of the state to give one opportunity to the saffron party to form its government and overthrow the TRS.

"I assure you…what TRS has not done…all promises will be fulfilled by the BJP government," Shah assured.

He alleged that KCR, as Rao as is popularly known, never celebrated the Telangana Liberation Day as he is afraid of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

The erstwhile Hyderabad state of the Nizam was merged with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948 and the BJP has been demanding that the day be officially celebrated as “Liberation Day”.

Shah said the steering of the car, the symbol of the TRS party, is in the hands of Owaisi.

“KCR has been in power for the past eight years. He never visited the Secretariat as he was told by a tantric that his government would collapse if he went to the Secretariat. You don’t have to go to the Secretariat. Because BJP will get a chance to go to the Secretariat as it is going to form the government,” Shah said.

"I have seen Telangana's mood. KCR, whenever you want to hold the elections hold it. The BJP is set to form (next) government in the state," Shah said.

Instead of taking care of unemployed youth in the state, KCR is more worried about making his son the chief minister, Shah claimed.

He further accused the TRS government of failing to fulfill the major planks of separate Telangana agitation of "water, funds and jobs."

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who also spoke in the meeting exuded confidence that BJP will come to power in Telangana. PTI VVK GDK SA SA