Kathua rape case: J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti accepts resignations of two BJP ministers

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday accepted the resignations of state ministers Chandra Prakash Ganga and Lal Singh in Kathua rape and murder case. She has forwarded it to J&K Governor Kathua rape and murder case.

The two were spotted attending a rally organised in favour of the accused in Kathua rape and murder case, on Sunday.

Chander Prakash and Lal Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party ministers in the PDP-BJP alliance, submitted their resignations to the state party chief Sat Sharma.

On Saturday, the party accepted their resignations but said their unwise move to go and pacify people rallying for suspects of rape and murder of a minor was "mistaken for trying to shield the accused".

In a major revelation, Chander Prakash on Saturday said that they attended the rally on the orders of state BJP chief. He also claimed to have demanded a CBI enquiry in the rape and murder case of eight-year-old girl in Kathua. "I have never done politics for power. There was no pressure on me to resign, I have done it by myself. If my resignation can save the image of my party, I will give this sacrifice," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The minor from the nomad Bakerwal community was kidnapped on January 10. She was taken to a temple in Rasana village in Kathua district. The accused, which include temple official and policemen, drugged and gangraped her over days before finally killing her and dumping her body in a forest, seven days later.

