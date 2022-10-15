Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in JK's Shopian: KFF claims responsibility

Jammu, Oct 15: The KFF (Kashmir Freedom Fighters) has claimed the responsibility for the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit, who was shot dead by militants in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

"A Kashmiri Pandit Puran ji has been murdered. We are working on it (the case). KFF (Kashmir Freedom Fighters) has claimed the responsibility for it. We won't say anything for sure about it, yet. A guard was present here," ANI quoted DIG Sujit Kumar in a tweet.

The DIG said he was shot dead in the presence of the guard. "We are ascertaining the reason, he had gone out on his scooter and had returned on it. He wasn't alone, they were two people. If the incident occurred in presence of the guard who was deployed here, action will cover not only him but all concerned officers in the area," Kumar added.

Puran Krishan Bhat was attacked near his residence in the Chowdhary Gund area of south Kashmir district, officials told PTI. He was declared brought dead after he was shifted to Shopian hospital.

The preliminary investigation states that the Pandit was targeted by only one person. "In the initial investigation, eyewitnesses say that there was only one person who had targeted him and was in front of him. Nobody has spotted anyone else who might be hiding. Things will be clear, give us some time," the DIG claimed.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the assailants, they added. "#Terrorists fired upon a #civilian (minority) Shri Puran Krishan Bhat while he was on way to orchard in Chowdari Gund #Shopian. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment where he #succumbed. Area cordoned off. Search in progress," Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and political parties condemned the killing. "Attack on Puran Krishan Bhat by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family. I assure the people that the perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists will be severely punished," Sinha wrote on Twitter.

Political parties also condemned the attack. "Unequivocally condemn the brazen, cowardly attack on Pooran Krishan Bhat in Shopian, in which he lost his life. Heartfelt commiserations to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in eternal peace," National Conference (NC) tweeted.

CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami said the government must ensure fool-proof security for the minorities in the valley. "Pained beyond words by the despicable attack which snuffed out life of Puran Krishan Bhat. There does not seem any let up in the killing of innocent people. The government must ensure foolproof security to the minorities," he said in a tweet.

BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul also condemned the killing. In a statement, Koul said it was one more cowardly attack on Kashmiri Pandits and "these anti-national elements will never be successful in their wrong doings". Koul termed killing as barbaric and offered his condolences to the family.

"These things will not be tolerated anymore as these attacks are aimed to disturb the peace in the region," Koul said. Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari also condemned the "inhumane attack" on the community.

